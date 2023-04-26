Home Cities Bengaluru

Easy & breezy in summer

Graduated bobs with highlights are trending this summer as mercury levels rise

Published: 26th April 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrity hairstylist and hairdresser Shiva Murugesh.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  How to cruise through summer in style? If you ask hairstylists in Bengaluru, they would certainly suggest a change in hairstyle. As temperatures continue to soar, stylists believe that keeping hair short might just give that perfect summer look and keep you cool too.  

Bobs are always in style but trendy types such as asymmetric, one-sided layered, graduated, undercut bob haircuts are taking the summer beauty trends by storm. Celebrity hairstylist and hairdresser Shiva Murugesh says, “These types of bob cuts depend on the person’s facial features. Certain hair trends come and go but bobs never go out of style and are still a favourite among people. Going chin-length immediately grabs the attention and this is trending right now.” 

Beyond a variety of hairstyles, the trend right now is adding a pop of fun to bobs with hues like red, blue, and other rainbow colours. “The colour gives more details to the haircut. For example, if I do a bob cut on Indian hair which is thick and black, the style won’t be visible much. But adding colour to the hairstyle elevates the look altogether,” shares Murugesh, who has also worked for luxury brand Rossano Ferretti as an international hairstylist. Not just youngsters, but older women are also opting for short shoulder-length hair. 

There are some hair trends that are picking up among men too. One such is the mullet haircut which many men are preferring nowadays. Mullet haircuts include trimmed sides and a top with longer hair on the back. Some even prefer going bald this summer. This trend is particularly so in Canada and Russia. “Men are choosing either silver or grey shades,” says hairdresser and makeup artist Sangita Raj adding, “I always tell women to experiment at least for the sake of the weather. However, it is always better to stay away from fringes and bangs, because they tend to get sweaty.” 

However, Kabir Khan, creative director at Looks Salon, feels bobs are not an ideal hairstyle for south Indian hair because it becomes frizzy. “A lob style is something that can go well with south Indian hair instead. Lob with fringes and balayage are the trend right now and you can even see many actors adopting this style,” shares Khan. 

