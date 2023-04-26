Home Cities Bengaluru

Engineer who ‘worked hard’ during lockdown in Bengaluru to be prosecuted 

The court observed that approval was given on March 27, and work orders were issued for all 3 works with the help of staff residing in the colony beside the office premises.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:45 AM

Karnataka High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a rap by the High Court, the state government accorded sanction to prosecute K Srinivas, executive engineer (retired), Hemavathi Eddande Nala Division of Mandya, who had released Rs 4.5 crore for work said to be done in 3 days during the Covid-19 lockdown. The work included the repair of 3 tanks that were damaged due to floods in Mandya.

The state government informed the court that sanction was accorded on April 11, 2023, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, after it was pulled up by Justice M Nagaprasanna on the last date of hearing of a petition filed by Nagegowda from Krishnarajapet taluk. The petition questioned why the sanction was rejected by the state government on the ground that a parallel inquiry was pending before Lokayukta, though it was closed before the sanction was denied. 

“On March 23, 2020, the government’s approval was communicated to the chief engineer from the office of the Managing Director, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited. Even before approval could be given, the progress of work on two tanks was 50% and 60%. What is shocking is, on March 27, 2020, when all offices and the entire country were under lockdown due to Covid-19, the government’s approval was communicated by the chief engineer, instructing to complete the work as early as possible,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna. 

The court observed that approval was given on March 27, and work orders were issued for all 3 works with the help of staff residing in the colony beside the office premises. Therefore, what the state depicts is work from home, as orders emanate from the residences of the staff. On the same day, all the staff residing in Hemavathi Colony beside the office premises were directed to take measurements of the work already done and record the portion of work executed, the court added. 

