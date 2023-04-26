Home Cities Bengaluru

Honour for KSRTC drivers in Bengaluru

Preventing accidents is a challenge and many times these happen due to no fault of the drivers.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Anbu Kumar

KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar felicitates Ejaz Ahmed Sharif and Ishaq Sharif

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   In recognition for delivering accident-free service for over three decades, the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) presented two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation drivers with the ‘Heroes on the Road Award’ (gold and silver) recently in New Delhi.

On Monday, the KSRTC felicitated the drivers -- Ejaz Ahmed Sharif and Ishaq Sharif -- and presented them with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each.

KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar said, “Driving is a tough profession and drivers have to be cautious all the time. Preventing accidents is a challenge and many times these happen due to no fault of the drivers. Our drivers have won gold and silver awards and this indicates their patience and their exemplary service.”   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASRTU Anbu Kumar
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp