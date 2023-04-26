Honour for KSRTC drivers in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In recognition for delivering accident-free service for over three decades, the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) presented two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation drivers with the ‘Heroes on the Road Award’ (gold and silver) recently in New Delhi.

On Monday, the KSRTC felicitated the drivers -- Ejaz Ahmed Sharif and Ishaq Sharif -- and presented them with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each.

KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar said, “Driving is a tough profession and drivers have to be cautious all the time. Preventing accidents is a challenge and many times these happen due to no fault of the drivers. Our drivers have won gold and silver awards and this indicates their patience and their exemplary service.”

