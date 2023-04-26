Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka is Kurukshetra, defeat BJP, says Forum

Speaking on behalf of the artists and writers’ fraternity, he said that BJP should not be allowed to come back to power.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist Yogendra Yadav

Social activist Yogendra Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eddelu Karnataka (Wakeup Karnataka), a forum launched by activists, writers and intellectuals, has asked voters to make a conscious decision and vote against the BJP. 

Activist and politician Yogendra Yadav said, “Karnataka is the Kurukshetra that can save the soul of India,” adding that there has been a constant attempt by BJP to subvert the Constitution. “Resistance to power has already started in the state and people are voicing out against the party,” he said.

Eddelu Karnataka is asking voters to follow three principles - don’t waste votes, don’t divide the votes, and only vote for the candidate who can defeat BJP. 

Yadav said, “We have prepared a list of constituencies and sent teams to convince people to make the right choice to save democracy.” he said. Thinker and cultural activist Ganesh Devy said, “This time, writers in Karnataka have taken a clear political stand against BJP.”

Speaking on behalf of the artists and writers’ fraternity, he said that BJP should not be allowed to come back to power. “BJP candidates are already panicking because they know people are not supporting them,” Yadav said. The forum opined BJP’s exit from power should start from Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Eddelu Karnataka BJP Yogendra Yadav
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp