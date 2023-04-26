Karnataka is Kurukshetra, defeat BJP, says Forum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eddelu Karnataka (Wakeup Karnataka), a forum launched by activists, writers and intellectuals, has asked voters to make a conscious decision and vote against the BJP.

Activist and politician Yogendra Yadav said, “Karnataka is the Kurukshetra that can save the soul of India,” adding that there has been a constant attempt by BJP to subvert the Constitution. “Resistance to power has already started in the state and people are voicing out against the party,” he said.

Eddelu Karnataka is asking voters to follow three principles - don’t waste votes, don’t divide the votes, and only vote for the candidate who can defeat BJP.

Yadav said, “We have prepared a list of constituencies and sent teams to convince people to make the right choice to save democracy.” he said. Thinker and cultural activist Ganesh Devy said, “This time, writers in Karnataka have taken a clear political stand against BJP.”

Speaking on behalf of the artists and writers’ fraternity, he said that BJP should not be allowed to come back to power. “BJP candidates are already panicking because they know people are not supporting them,” Yadav said. The forum opined BJP’s exit from power should start from Karnataka.

