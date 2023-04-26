Karnataka polls: HDK plays AHINDA card in Siddu’s home turf  

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy kick-started the JDS campaign by organising an AHINDA convention in Varuna on Tuesday. The regional party is in no mood to give a free run to AHINDA strongman Siddaramaiah in Varuna. It made a strategic move by fielding former MLA Bharathi Shankar, a Dalit, by replacing Abhishekh, a Lingayat, after the BJP announced veteran Lingayat leader V Somanna’s candidacy from the constituency.

A day after he got a discharged from the hospital, Kumaraswamy campaigned for JDS candidates in Mysuru city and the district. He reminded the electorate that his Pancharathna yatra was based on the principles of the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar.

He also reiterated that there is no understanding between BJP and JDS in Varuna. “It’s important for the regional party to win the seat. We have fielded Bharathi Shankar, a former MLA from T Narsipur, as he had represented three hoblis falling in the Varuna constituency. Our candidate is efficient enough to fight polls in Varuna,” he said.

The former chief minister also lashed out at Somanna, who handled the housing portfolio, and said not even one house has been allotted by his department in the Channapatna constituency. “It’s unfortunate that the government has withdrawn four per cent reservations to Muslims and divided the same between Vokkaligas and Lingayats when the Constitution says that reservations should be given to voiceless communities,” he said.

The senior JDS leader alleged that Somanna may come with money bags and Siddaramaiah may play the last election card. But, Bharathi Shankar should also go into politics and win the confidence of the people, he added.

Maintaining that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will not do any magic in Karnataka as they have not contributed to the development of the state, Kumaraswamy observed that Shah’s roadshows have not evoked a good response and that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has lost the people’s support.

When asked about Siddaramaiah’s Lingayat chief minister remarks, Kumaraswamy said the former is a senior politician and is not aware in what context did he make such a statement. He said corruption is not confined to a particular community and felt that they should know what impact it will have on the elections.

Kumaraswamy expressed displeasure over Congress candidate in Chamundeshwari constituency Mavinahalli Siddegowda using his name during the election campaign. Appealing to the Vokkaliga community not to believe Siddegowda’s claim, he exuded confidence that party nominee G T Devegowda will win by a huge margin.

Not worried about Modi campaigning in Ramanagara: HDK

Bengaluru: Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that he was not worried about who will campaign against him in Channapatna. Speaking to reporters before leaving for Mysuru for campaigning a day after he was discharged from the hospital, Kumaraswamy said he was not bothered about who will be campaigning against him when asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigning in Ramanagara. “Let the PM come.

He will address the people brought from neighbouring districts and leave. What matters is what they have done for the development of the region and the people,” he said, adding that BJP and Congress rallies didn’t match the JDS’ Pancha Ratna yatras. Meanwhile, he also said that the doctors had advised him to rest for another 2-3 days but he was not in a position to rest until May 8.

He, however, added that his father and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda were worried about his health and hence himself went for campaigning parts of Tumakuru on Monday and Periyapatna and KR Nagar on Tuesday.

