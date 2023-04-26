Music of the moment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada rapper and producer Alok Babu R aka All OK who has over 9,50,000 subscribers on YouTube, has come up with Don’t Worry 2. The viral song has turned out to be one of the chartbusters. It is the sequel to Don’t Worry, which was released three years ago.

“Worry is almost part of our being these days. Everyone, including me, has gone through this emotion when we have tried something new. The song emphasises keeping cool when there is stress,” says Babu, adding, “The message I am trying to convey is that even if we have a fear of failing, we should not hesitate to make an attempt.”

The second of the songs was triggered after the success of Don’t Worry in 2019. “Many people were following up post the release of the first song. It was not preachy and gave out the message in a fun way,” says Babu.

Don’t Worry 2 has different elements like melodious vocals, EDM and rap. “I didn’t want to stick to any particular genre. So you can call it a fusion,” says Babu, adding that he wanted the song to be more of an entertainer than anything else.

Babu is no stranger to internet fame, considering that his songs get lakhs of views overnight. Sharing his secret, he says, “Maybe my music is for the masses. And not sticking to a particular genre also builds curiosity about what the next song will be.”

BENGALURU: Kannada rapper and producer Alok Babu R aka All OK who has over 9,50,000 subscribers on YouTube, has come up with Don’t Worry 2. The viral song has turned out to be one of the chartbusters. It is the sequel to Don’t Worry, which was released three years ago. “Worry is almost part of our being these days. Everyone, including me, has gone through this emotion when we have tried something new. The song emphasises keeping cool when there is stress,” says Babu, adding, “The message I am trying to convey is that even if we have a fear of failing, we should not hesitate to make an attempt.” The second of the songs was triggered after the success of Don’t Worry in 2019. “Many people were following up post the release of the first song. It was not preachy and gave out the message in a fun way,” says Babu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Don’t Worry 2 has different elements like melodious vocals, EDM and rap. “I didn’t want to stick to any particular genre. So you can call it a fusion,” says Babu, adding that he wanted the song to be more of an entertainer than anything else. Babu is no stranger to internet fame, considering that his songs get lakhs of views overnight. Sharing his secret, he says, “Maybe my music is for the masses. And not sticking to a particular genre also builds curiosity about what the next song will be.”