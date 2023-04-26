Home Cities Bengaluru

Wads of foreign currency, gold tumble out of BBMP babu’s home in Bengaluru

Lokayukta conducts raids on 34 properties of 8 officials in 6 dists

Published: 26th April 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Simultaneous raids by the Lokayukta police on Monday and Tuesday on 34 properties of 8 government officials in 6 districts unearthed massive amounts of money and disproportionate assets. One of the largest seizures was made by BBMP Assistant Director of Town Planning (Yelahanka zone) KL Gangadharaiah.

During raids on eight of his premises, the police found he owned 14 flats in Bengaluru and 5 acre of agricultural land near Nelamangala and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 73 lakh. He possessed Rs 1.47 crore in cash, 10,298 US dollars, 1,180 Dubai dirhams, 35 Egyptian pounds and household articles of over Rs 50 lakh. Documents of various immovable properties of Gangadharaiah were also traced.

Raids on three properties of BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer, Storm Water Drain Division (Bommanahalli Zone), T Hanumantharayappa, revealed that he owned 25 acres and 23 guntas of areca and plantain plantations in Hiriyur taluk, two poultry farms and two sites in Hiriyur town and a house in Bengaluru. 

In Shivamogga district, three places of retired deputy conservator of forests IM Nagaraja were raided. He owned a house in Honnali town, a house and shopping centre in Shivamogga town, four commercial complexes, a flat in Kaggalipura, Bengaluru, a farmhouse, 10 acres of areca plantation, four sites and four flats in the industrial area, service stations in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi, four four-wheelers and gold and silver articles worth Rs 16.08 lakh.    

Six properties of Hussain Sab, Executive Engineer, Gescom were raided in Ballari district. He had three houses, a site, 6 acre and 20 guntas of agricultural land, four four-wheelers, 1,487 gm gold jewellery, 680 gm silver articles and Rs 23.69 lakh cash.  

In Bidar, Suresh Meda, Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, was found to have two houses, three sites, three four-wheelers, three two-wheelers, Rs 11.34 lakh cash, 1,892 gm gold jewellery, 6 kg silver items and 45 lakh in LIC Bonds. Vijayakumaraswamy, Deputy Tahsildar, Mudubi hobli, Basavakalyana taluk of Bidar, was found to have a house, 15 sites, an auto garage, two four-wheelers and gold jewellery. 

In Chitradurga district, NJ Nagaraja, Tahsildar, had houses in Shikaripura town and Channagiri taluk, 244 gm gold, 533 gm silver articles, a car, a two-wheeler, documents of immovable assets and investment in real estate business. 

Venkateshappa, executive officer, Bagepalli, Kolar district, had 14 acres of agricultural land, a site in Bangarpet, a house in Thippadoddahalli, an under-construction house in Bangarpet, a hardware shop and godown, four poultry sheds, 550 gm gold jewellery, 3 kg silver articles, two cars, a tractor and four two-wheelers. 

