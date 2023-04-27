Bengaluru Couple stole motorbikes to buy drugs, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Malleswaram police arrested a bike lifter and his 18-year-old lover, and recovered 3 two-wheelers from them. The girl also lifted mopeds at the behest of the man.

Police said the couple was addicted to drugs. They would sell the stolen two-wheelers for a meagre price and purchase high-end drugs like MDMA.CCTV footage of the girl lifting a moped helped police solve the case. To conceal her identity, she would wear a burkha while stealing mopeds. Her partner in crime would be waiting at a distance and giving directions.

The accused was identified as V Murugan (25) of Ambedkarnagar in Srirampura, and the girl is from Saraipalya in Thanisandra. Another accused, B Murali (23), a resident of Mathikere in Yeshwantpur, was also arrested. Murali helped the couple sell the vehicles. Besides the two-wheelers, police recovered 2 mobile phones, all worth around Rs 1 lakh. The accused were also wanted for robbing.

