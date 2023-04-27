Bengaluru: Ola to refund money paid for fancy number 

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited will have to refund Rs 25,000 paid by a complainant to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), as his vehicle was registered without waiting for the fancy number for which the money was paid.

In addition to Rs 25,000, along with 8 per cent interest, Ola has to pay Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 litigation expenses to complainant Vivek Alahari, a resident of Marathahalli in Bengaluru. The Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president MS Ramachandra, and members Chandrashekar S Noola and Nandini H Kumbhar, passed the order while partly allowing the complaint.

On December 18, 2022, the complainant received a call from Ola for registration of the vehicle bought for Rs 1.65 lakh, bearing registration no. KA-03 KJ-9636. However, he requested Ola not to register the same as he had paid for a fancy number, KA-03-KK-0003, which was acknowledged by the transport department with a receipt for Rs 25,000.

In spite of that, Ola processed and registered the complainant’s vehicle, with registration no. KA-03 KJ-9636, following which the complainant alleged that Ola failed to render appropriate service by considering his request. The Commission noted that this action clearly exposes a deficiency of service on Ola’s part, for which it is liable to pay the complainant’s claim, along with other reliefs. Being a dealer, it failed to serve the complainant’s demand and erred while discharging its duties. Ola has chosen not to file its version, in response to the notice.

Ola to pay in another case

In another case, the Commission, headed by President KS Bilagi, directed Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited to pay Rs 7,000 compensation, including Rs 2,000 litigation cost, to complainant Ramesh, a resident of Sanjaynagar in the city.

Noting that the complainant suffered due to deficiency of service, the Commission passed the ex-parte order recently, while partly allowing the complaint filed by Ramesh against delay in showing his name in the records as the registered owner of the electric scooter, which was transferred from his father-in-law.

Owing to repeated requests, Ola registered the complainant’s name with effect from September 23, 2022. But the complainant approached the Commission on September 28, 2022, alleging there is an inordinate delay.

The Commission noted that this action clearly exposes deficiency of service on Ola’s part, for which it is liable to pay the complainant’s claim, along with other reliefs.

