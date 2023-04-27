Home Cities Bengaluru

Facing financial issues, but will win 123: HD Kumaraswamy

Published: 27th April 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday openly acknowledged that his party is facing financial issues. “We have some financial issues, but we still have faith in the support of the people,’’ he said.

Some party old-timers said, “This is not the first time that JDS is facing financial issues. In the past too, the party had issues with liquidity.” They recalled how the party’s first family would take days to clear bills for shamianas, chairs and sound and lights systems, and sometimes they would pledge gold and other valuables to pay the bills.

But Kumaraswamy said, “We will reach the target of 123. We have not paid anyone to do the survey. We don’t need it. We say we will get a majority on the basis of people’s support.’’

Dripping with sarcasm, he said, “Some private channels are saying JDS will get  23-24 seats. But they have dropped 1 before 23.”

Commenting on the C-Voter survey, he said, “It is not true. I have seen DK Shivakumar’s statement that 150 seats will come to Congress and he would write it in blood. Poor man, he could run out of blood!” 
He said BJP leader BS Yediyurappa too has said he will write in blood that former chief minister Jagadish Shettar would lose after joining Congress from BJP. “No leader should run out of blood. No one needs to write anything in blood.’’

He said, “Ask me how 123 constituencies. I have met people directly in 106 constituencies. I have travelled to 50-60 villages in each constituency every day. I have interacted with people all across. We have been successful with the Pancharatna and Janata Jaldhara Yatres. My roadshows have received a good response, while that of Home Minister Amit Shah in Devanahalli had to be cancelled as there were very few people.” 

