Home Cities Bengaluru

In Hubballi-Dharwad Central, it is Shettar against everyone else

Shettar used to have a secret understanding with Congress leaders to ensure an easy victory and it was openly admitted by him recently.

Published: 27th April 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar (Photo |EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya  
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With the exit of senior leader Jagadish Shettar from BJP, the election to the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly segment has turned into a prestige battle for the saffron party. It is equally a question of existence for Shettar, as he has been representing the constituency since 1994. While BJP completely relies on its organisational strength, he hopes to conquer the constituency for the seventh consecutive time as the Congress candidate.

The constituency, with the disrepute of producing two short-term chief ministers -- SR Bommi and Shettar, has been eluding the Grand Old Party for the last three decades. The last time it won from here was in 1989, when caretaker chief minister Bommai was defeated by Gopinath Sandra. As the political dynamics changed, against the backdrop of the Idgah movement, BJP became stronger and kept winning the polls successively.

Another interesting fact of the constituency seat is that since 1957, it has been represented by only four people. In the first three hustings, Congress leader MR Patil got elected, thereafter Sandra won twice (1972 and 1989), Bommai as a Janata Party candidate romped home thrice (1978, 1983, and 1985) and Shettar won it six times. The way Shettar has held his sway over voters, it may not be a cakewalk for BJP to ensure the victory of the fifth candidate from here. Till Shettar was with BJP, nobody had thought that Congress had a chance here. That was because the party never had a formidable candidate to fight the mighty organisational strength of the saffron party and Shettar’s political outreach to the voters. 

Shettar used to have a secret understanding with Congress leaders to ensure an easy victory and it was openly admitted by him recently. Such an understanding could play out in his favour this time too, now that he is the Congress candidate. On the other hand, BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakai has to go a long way in matching Shettar’s stature in both political and public life. Of course, Tenginakai is an organisational man and is projected as the blue-eyed boy of national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh. But that is unlikely to make an impact on the ground, as all local officer-bearers and elected representatives from BJP are Shettar’s men and women. It will not be easy for them to break their bond with their leader.

Though a majority of voters here disapprove of Shettar’s desertion of BJP, nobody speaks ill of him. 
As he is the common man’s leader, the people have a good opinion of him, though they criticise him for not doing enough to develop Hubballi-Dharwad. The results on May 13 will reveal how these sentiments will play out.

Of course, BJP’s top leaders say Shettar’s exit will have the least impact on the party’s winning prospects, but Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s stay in the city and holding a series of meetings reveals how nervous the party is. Tengainkai, however, emphasised on the party’s formidable organisational structure and a strong army of foot soldiers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Jagadish Shettar Hubballi-Dharwad
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp