Two facilitation teams set up in Delhi and Mumbai to receive evacuees from war-hit Sudan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Two facilitation teams set up in Delhi and Mumbai to receive evacuees

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority, told The New Indian Express that the lone person from Karnataka who came in the first batch stays in Delhi and has got down there. He said they were expecting a large number of people from Karnataka to be arriving in India late Tuesday and Wednesday.

To ensure that there are no problems, two facilitation teams have been set up at Delhi and Mumbai, to receive the evacuees, conduct health check-ups and then send them to Bengaluru.

Once they arrive in the city, their health will be checked again before sending them to their respective destinations in KSRTC buses, he said.

On the number of batches and evacuees, Rajan said that it was an ongoing process and the Ministry of External Affairs will be informing the concerned states about the details.

KSRTC offers free travel

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has extended free travel to people who are evacuated from war-hit Sudan. The bus corporation will offer free travel to the evacuated people belonging to different parts of Karnataka from Kempegowda International Airport.

The bus corporation has appointed Rajesh S, Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC, as the nodal officer to arrange transportation for the evacuees to their respective places.

More than 200 evacuees are accounted to belong to Davangere, Mysuru, Shimogga, Channagiri, among other regions of the state.

When they land at the Kempegowda International Airport, they will be sent to their home towns via KSRTC buses free of cost, said the official order from the bus corporation dated April 25.

BENGALURU:Two facilitation teams set up in Delhi and Mumbai to receive evacuees Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority, told The New Indian Express that the lone person from Karnataka who came in the first batch stays in Delhi and has got down there. He said they were expecting a large number of people from Karnataka to be arriving in India late Tuesday and Wednesday. To ensure that there are no problems, two facilitation teams have been set up at Delhi and Mumbai, to receive the evacuees, conduct health check-ups and then send them to Bengaluru.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Once they arrive in the city, their health will be checked again before sending them to their respective destinations in KSRTC buses, he said. On the number of batches and evacuees, Rajan said that it was an ongoing process and the Ministry of External Affairs will be informing the concerned states about the details. KSRTC offers free travel Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has extended free travel to people who are evacuated from war-hit Sudan. The bus corporation will offer free travel to the evacuated people belonging to different parts of Karnataka from Kempegowda International Airport. The bus corporation has appointed Rajesh S, Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC, as the nodal officer to arrange transportation for the evacuees to their respective places. More than 200 evacuees are accounted to belong to Davangere, Mysuru, Shimogga, Channagiri, among other regions of the state. When they land at the Kempegowda International Airport, they will be sent to their home towns via KSRTC buses free of cost, said the official order from the bus corporation dated April 25.