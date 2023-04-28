Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP’s misrule will give Congress 140 seats: Ramalinga Reddy

"We will give 200 units of power for free, 10 kg rice per head, Rs 2,000 assistance for housewives and also assistance for graduates," said Reddy.

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy rides pillion on a scooter during a campaign in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy rides pillion on a scooter during a campaign in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress stalwart and KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy hit the campaign trail on Thursday from the Ejipura ward. Later, he hopped on a scooter to meet residents in by-lanes, where he was welcomed with garlands. Reddy met residents of Indira Colony, Rajendra Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar, and walked into the homes of a few voters.

Talking to media persons, Reddy said, “BJP’s situation is bad. Their maladministration is going to give Congress over 140 seats. We will make voters aware of inflation, deplorable infrastructure and corruption in the state.” He said the voters will also be informed about Congress’ pre-poll guarantees including the fifth one announced by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

“We will give 200 units of power for free, 10 kg rice per head, Rs 2,000 assistance for housewives and also assistance for graduates,” said Reddy.

Raising the issue of an incomplete Ejipura flyover, Reddy said that BJP has been delaying getting Defence permission to get lands on the Outer and Inner Ring Roads to complete the flyover connecting Agara. 

Those residents who know him well told him that he did not need to come up to them, while Janapriya Residents’ Welfare Association members said that since 2008, Reddy has been regularly participating in their meetings and resolving their issues. Surrounded by a large number of party workers, Reddy was seen walking around like any other citizen. 

