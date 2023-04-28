Cash flow: 81 financially sensitive seats in B’luru identified, patrolling ramped as seizures go up

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Election Commission officials have identified 81 financially sensitive seats, and 52 financially sensitive locations in Bengaluru limits alone. The officials are still tabulating the list.

These locations in Bengaluru are smaller pockets where there are high chances of influencing voters and areas where cash seizures are on the rise. The locations identified are not limited to economic strata but also population density.

Police officers check a vehicle at a checkpost in Bengaluru on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

Of the 28 constituencies in Bengaluru, 19 have been identified as financially sensitive ones, where EC officials and assigned agencies have deployed additional staffers for patrolling and vigilance.

“For the first time, special mobile squads have been planned for Bengaluru.

These will be apart from the 200 flying squads and 130 checkpost teams, besides special teams of GST, central excise, police, transport, Income Tax and others.

Since the Chief Election Commissioner has also noted that a lot of finances are involved in Karnataka, we are changing our strategies on the ground – constituency and location-wise – to keep vigil. In just seven constituencies, in Bengaluru outskirts, seizures have gone up by 400 per cent, compared to the last elections,” said an EC official.

The official added that the list of financially sensitive locations keeps fluctuating, and tabulation is done on a daily basis.

“Our teams constantly move around and keep interacting with people. Checking vehicles has also intensified, and is not limited to nighttime alone. We are also looking into details of bank transactions on a daily basis, where withdrawals have been done in cash, cheque, through ATMs and even online payments,” the official added.

