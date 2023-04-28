Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka polls: Transgender community repeats demand for jobs, pension

In 2021, the government had notified there would be a 1% reservation for the community in government jobs, but activists said very little has happened.

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections come and go, but the transgender community’s demands have been consistent. The community wants better access to employment in the government sector, a housing scheme, an increase in pension, support for same-sex marriages and a welfare board. 

“The current ruling party (BJP) does not care about the community. When Congress was in power, we got a pension scheme and there was some talk about home loans. Politicians remember our plight only when polls are scheduled,” said Rakshitha M, transgender activist, Ondede NGO. According to EC, there are 41,312 transgenders registered to vote. There were only 4,468 transgender voters in the last elections. Trans activists and the CEO have taken proactive measures to get more individuals to be part of the election process. 

In 2021, the government notified there would be a 1% reservation for the community in government jobs, but activists said very little has happened. They also said that surviving on Rs 800 pension is infeasible in Bengaluru. 

Trans artists lead campaign
Transgenders have been roped in by the CEO to be a part of the poll process. In collaboration with Aravani Art Project, trans artists have revamped the election commissi­o­ner’s office with social messages. 

