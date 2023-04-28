Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka’s abortion care second best in country

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state health department ranked second best in India for its overall performance in implementing the Comprehensive Abortion Care Programme (CAC). 

It received an award from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the National CAC consultation programme held in New Delhi on April 24 and 25. The consultation was organized in collaboration with Ipas Development Foundation (IDF) and World Health Organization (WHO).

“The consultation was aimed to foster a strong commitment towards safe and legal abortion care and establish a clear path forward by engaging key stakeholders in the provision of safe abortion services,” said a health official.

