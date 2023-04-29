Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka polls: Candidates throng places of worship to woo voters 

In Hebbal, Congress leader Byrathi Suresh’s son Sanjay S interacted with people at Bilal Masjid in  Munireddy Palya, JC Nagar ward, handing out pamplets to those leaving the mosque after prayers.

BJP MLA Uday Garudachar at Bilal Masjid in Siddapura on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With hardly 11 days left for polling, candidates and their supporters in the city have started to flock to places where they are sure to have ready-made gatherings of people, like near temples, mosques and churches. On Friday, many candidates from all three parties wooed voters near mosques. On Sunday, candidates are likely to camp with their supporters near churches.

Supporters of JDS candidate Mohid Altaf campaigned at other mosques in Hebbal. Similarly, Chikpete BJP MLA Uday Garudachar offered prayers at Mavalli Masjid near Lal Bagh Road as part of his election campaign.

“Meeting the public at religious places and seeking their votes is not a crime. The community brothers are very much an integral part of my childhood days and I share a strong bond with them,” said Garudachar. Meanwhile, JDS supporters in Hebbal reportedly roped in children for election campaign work. Children were seen distributing JDS candidate Mohid Altaf’s handbills, and asking those leaving Mecca Masjid at Bhuvaneshwari Nagar to vote for ‘Altaf Bhai’.

