Karnataka polls: Geetha Shivarajkumar joins Congress, to campaign for brother

BENGALURU: Kannada star Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar joined Congress on Friday. The couple are likely to campaign for Geetha’s younger brother and Sorab Congress candidate Madhu Bangarappa, in Shivamogga district from Saturday.

Earlier, sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep had campaigned for BJP candidates. It will be a huge boost for Congress in Malnad region of Shivamogga as Shivarajkumar enjoys a massive fan following there.

“I am happy that she joined Congress. We are going to campaign for Madhu and also his uncle Bhimanna Naik in Sirsi,” Shivarajkumar told reporters. Madhu will take on his elder brother and incumbent BJP MLA Kumar Bangarappa. Geetha is the daughter of former chief minister late S Bangarappa and daughter-in-law of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar.

