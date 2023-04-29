Karnataka polls: Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru ahead of elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a rally and roadshow in the city on Saturday. Traffic police have issued an advisory to motorists to avoid Magadi Road in West Bengaluru. According to a BJP spokesperson, around two lakh people are expected to participate in the roadshow from Nice Road junction on Magadi Road to Sumanahalli flyover.

“The rally and roadshow will begin around 6 pm and continue till 7.30 pm. In the 5.5-km roadshow, Modi will cover Yeshwanthpur, Dasarahalli, Bytarayanpura, Govindarajanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Malleswaram and Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituencies. After the roadshow, he will head to Raj Bhavan,” the spokesperson said.

Residents of some localities in these constituencies are delighted that Magadi Road and other roads have been spruced up for Modi’s rally.

“All street lights have been fixed and new electric poles erected. The road was brightly lit on Friday night. The road, which was known for potholes, accidents and garbage problems, has been tarred and swept,” said Govind B, a resident of Kottigepalya.

Narayan of Papareddypalya said the stretch, from Nice Road-Magadi Road leading to Raj Bhavan via Sumanahalli flyover, connects many constituencies. So work is done in patches by area MLAs and corporators and thus, parts of the stretch are always dug up. The footpaths are not maintained properly and there are many other civic problems. “Now thanks to Modi’s visit, the entire stretch has been cleaned and spruced up,” Narayan added.

TRAFFIC CURBS IN CITY

Commuters are advised to avoid the following roads between 2pm and 7.30pm

Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, Ambedkar Road, Nrupathunga Road, Krumbiegal Road, Devanaga Road, Lalbagh West Gate Road, R V College Road, Basavanagudi 50ft Canara Bank Road

AVOID MAGADI ROAD AND SURROUNDING AREAS

Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory on road diversions and restrictions, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Saturday. The PM is to participate in a 90-minute roadshow in the evening on Magadi Main Road, from NICE Road Junction to Sumanahalli Junction. The Roadshow is a major boost to the BJP’s election campaign for the May 10 assembly elections. The 7-km roadshow will cover three assembly constituencies of Bengaluru. The restrictions will be in place between 2pm and 7.30pm.

Restrictions on Movement of Vehicles on the following roads

Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Bengaluru to take a diversion at Tavarekere junction; compulsorily take a right turn and move towards Hemmigepura-Kommaghatta via Kengeri, then towards Mysuru Road

From Magadi towards Tumakuru Road, take diversion at Tavarekere JN with a left turn, proceed towards Sondekoppa and Nelamangala

Goods vehicles coming from Tumakuru and joining NICE Road must take right turn at Nelamangala-Sondekoppa bypass, proceed towards Tavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommaghatta, and via Kengeri move towards Mysuru Road

From city towards Magadi Road, take left turn at MC Circle, join Mysuru Road, move towards Kommaghatta-Hemmigepura and Tavarekere

From Nayandahalli towards Tumakuru Road, move towards Mysuru Road at Nayandahalli JN, reach Kengeri-RR College-Ramohalli- Chandrappa Circle-Tavarekere, either move towards Magadi or Tumakuru Road

From CMTI Junction towards Nayandahalli and Mysuru Road, take Goraguntepalya – West of Chord Road- MC Circle, and via Vijayanagara join Mysuru Road

From Old Ring Road and Kengeri towards Tumakuru Road, take left at Ullala JN via Ullala village- Rama-sandra Bridge- Hemmi-gepura and via Tavarekere, move towards Tumakuru Rd

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a rally and roadshow in the city on Saturday. Traffic police have issued an advisory to motorists to avoid Magadi Road in West Bengaluru. According to a BJP spokesperson, around two lakh people are expected to participate in the roadshow from Nice Road junction on Magadi Road to Sumanahalli flyover. “The rally and roadshow will begin around 6 pm and continue till 7.30 pm. In the 5.5-km roadshow, Modi will cover Yeshwanthpur, Dasarahalli, Bytarayanpura, Govindarajanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Malleswaram and Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituencies. After the roadshow, he will head to Raj Bhavan,” the spokesperson said. Residents of some localities in these constituencies are delighted that Magadi Road and other roads have been spruced up for Modi’s rally. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “All street lights have been fixed and new electric poles erected. The road was brightly lit on Friday night. The road, which was known for potholes, accidents and garbage problems, has been tarred and swept,” said Govind B, a resident of Kottigepalya. Narayan of Papareddypalya said the stretch, from Nice Road-Magadi Road leading to Raj Bhavan via Sumanahalli flyover, connects many constituencies. So work is done in patches by area MLAs and corporators and thus, parts of the stretch are always dug up. The footpaths are not maintained properly and there are many other civic problems. “Now thanks to Modi’s visit, the entire stretch has been cleaned and spruced up,” Narayan added. TRAFFIC CURBS IN CITY Commuters are advised to avoid the following roads between 2pm and 7.30pm Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, Ambedkar Road, Nrupathunga Road, Krumbiegal Road, Devanaga Road, Lalbagh West Gate Road, R V College Road, Basavanagudi 50ft Canara Bank Road AVOID MAGADI ROAD AND SURROUNDING AREAS Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory on road diversions and restrictions, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Saturday. The PM is to participate in a 90-minute roadshow in the evening on Magadi Main Road, from NICE Road Junction to Sumanahalli Junction. The Roadshow is a major boost to the BJP’s election campaign for the May 10 assembly elections. The 7-km roadshow will cover three assembly constituencies of Bengaluru. The restrictions will be in place between 2pm and 7.30pm. Restrictions on Movement of Vehicles on the following roads Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Bengaluru to take a diversion at Tavarekere junction; compulsorily take a right turn and move towards Hemmigepura-Kommaghatta via Kengeri, then towards Mysuru Road From Magadi towards Tumakuru Road, take diversion at Tavarekere JN with a left turn, proceed towards Sondekoppa and Nelamangala Goods vehicles coming from Tumakuru and joining NICE Road must take right turn at Nelamangala-Sondekoppa bypass, proceed towards Tavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommaghatta, and via Kengeri move towards Mysuru Road From city towards Magadi Road, take left turn at MC Circle, join Mysuru Road, move towards Kommaghatta-Hemmigepura and Tavarekere From Nayandahalli towards Tumakuru Road, move towards Mysuru Road at Nayandahalli JN, reach Kengeri-RR College-Ramohalli- Chandrappa Circle-Tavarekere, either move towards Magadi or Tumakuru Road From CMTI Junction towards Nayandahalli and Mysuru Road, take Goraguntepalya – West of Chord Road- MC Circle, and via Vijayanagara join Mysuru Road From Old Ring Road and Kengeri towards Tumakuru Road, take left at Ullala JN via Ullala village- Rama-sandra Bridge- Hemmi-gepura and via Tavarekere, move towards Tumakuru Rd