Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka polls: ‘Youth play key role in elections’

Addressing the students, BBMP Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, the young generation plays an important role in today’s era for voting. 

Published: 29th April 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Image ised for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) organised a voting awareness programme at the PES University campus. 

Addressing the students, BBMP Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, the young generation plays an important role in today’s era for voting. 

He also answered many questions from young voters about the relevance of NOTA, educational requirements for elected representatives, factual information about candidates contesting the polls for the public, the ceiling on election expenditures and accountability of assurances given by parties, rationality on freebies, and practicality of online voting. 

Street plays were also enacted to create awareness on the importance of voting and election to the students. The street play gave information about Pink Booth for female voters, and the voter helpline mobile app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP voting awareness
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp