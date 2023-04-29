Karnataka polls: ‘Youth play key role in elections’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) organised a voting awareness programme at the PES University campus.

Addressing the students, BBMP Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, the young generation plays an important role in today’s era for voting.

He also answered many questions from young voters about the relevance of NOTA, educational requirements for elected representatives, factual information about candidates contesting the polls for the public, the ceiling on election expenditures and accountability of assurances given by parties, rationality on freebies, and practicality of online voting.

Street plays were also enacted to create awareness on the importance of voting and election to the students. The street play gave information about Pink Booth for female voters, and the voter helpline mobile app.

