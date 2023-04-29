Home Cities Bengaluru

Set up three more special courts to try NIA cases: Karnataka High Court to government

Karnataka High Court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Taking note of the inordinate delay in the trial as the sole National Investigating Agency special court to try cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is overburdened, the Karnataka High Court has recommended to the state government to establish three special courts -- in Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions -- within six months. 

A division bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice T Venkatesh Naik passed the order while dismissing the appeals filed by 35 accused against the rejection of their bail pleas by the special court, Bengaluru, in relation to the 2022 Hubballi communal riots. The court, however, directed the special court to dispose of the main matter expeditiously. 

Meanwhile, the counsel of the accused drew attention to the delay in the trial of such cases as there is only one court for the entire state and it is overburdened resulting in injustice to innocent persons.   

The court said the data clearly shows that NIA cases, which are more than eight to nine years old, are pending. The judiciary is the repository of public faith and the last hope of the people. After every knock at all the doors fail people approach the judiciary as the last resort. It is high time for the state government to fulfil the scope and object of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and ensure speedy trial and disposal by establishing three more special courts for the trial of NIA cases in other revenue divisions of Karnataka, the court said. 

The court further said if the proposed special courts are not established, one special court for the entire state will lead to inordinate delay in the trial and disposal of NIA cases, which is against the constitutional mandate as contemplated under Articles 14 and 21 of the constitution.

