Sound academics, now a must to rent a flat in Bengaluru

Landlords usually refrain from renting their houses to bachelors to avoid complaints of playing loud music or late-night parties from their neighbours, Narayan said.

BENGALURU: A strange requirement for those looking for houses on rent in the city has gained momentum on social media. The requirement by this landlord is only those scoring 90 per cent and above marks in exams will be given accommodation.

A tweet by Shubh(@kadaipaneeeer) reads, “Marks don’t decide your future, but they definitely decide whether you get a flat in Bengaluru or not.” 

He told The New Indian Express that his cousin, who was shifting from Canada to Bengaluru for work, was looking for an apartment. The screenshots of the Whatsapp conversations with a broker stated that the house owner demanded photocopies of their Aadhaar and PAN cards, Twitter/LinkedIn profile, company joining certificate along with academic certificates and later rejected his cousin’s profile because he scored below 90 per cent marks in Class 12 examination.

The post gained a million views in less than 24 hours with many reactions from netizens. @chiragkap replied saying, “Real. My landlord strictly told me ki agar CGPA 8.5 se neeche gaya toh samaan pack kar lena.” 

For bachelor, renting an apartment in Bengaluru is a “mission impossible”, Chirag told TNIE. He had to show his CV and LinkedIn profile to the owner to convince him. He is a final-year B Com student residing in Peenya.

Another user tweeted, “Padhai likhai karo, tabhi ghar bana paoge”. Papa was right”. People are often seen holding placards in public places looking for a roommate to fund high security deposits or sharing bizarre requirements of house owners.

Lakshmi Narayan, a broker, said, “The requirement of renting an apartment to a person with 90 per cent and above marks in academics is unfair.” According to him, demanding academic certificates is a new requirement in the city.

Landlords usually refrain from renting their houses to bachelors to avoid complaints of playing loud music or late-night parties from their neighbours, Narayan said. The general complaint is that bachelors do not maintain the house well and often create a nuisance.
 

