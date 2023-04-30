Karnataka Assembly elections: Titans clash again in Srinivasapura

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Srinivasapura assembly segment is considered one among the high-voltage contests in the state, and the battle here is not between parties but between two personalities -- Swamy (K R Ramesh Kumar) and Reddy (G K Venkatashiva Reddy). This time too, the giant leaders are contesting from the constituency bordering Andhra Pradesh, where the main fight is between the Congress and JDS, with the BJP attempting to break this bond.

Both Ramesh Kumar and Venkatashiva Reddy have been fighting for the past 40 years, starting out as youngsters in 1983. In Srinivasapura, the first assembly election was held in 1962, and so far, 13 elections have taken place. The constituency has seen only five legislators, among them, the Congress won 8 times.

Ramesh Kumar (74) and Venkatashiva Reddy (75) were campaigning with leaders and workers even before the announcement of assembly elections, and according to political pandits, both will retire from politics due to age constraints in another five years. However, both are still physically and mentally strong enough to address issues.

In the history of Srinivasapura, until the 2018 election, no elected representative was given a second consecutive term, but this changed when Ramesh Kumar won twice in a row, creating history. Kumar, a Brahmin, is attempting to achieve a hat-trick, and is showcasing development works on his campaign. One of the programme is KC Valley project, which aims to fill dried lakes across the district. Although his community voters are countable, he has the support of all communities.

The segment has a considerable SC/ST population, Muslims, Reddys, Musaku Vokkaligas, Kurubas, Baliji, Brahmins, Vysya and OBCs.

He had first contested at the age of 29 in 1978 from the Indira Congress, and won against R G Narayana Reddy of the Congress. From 1983 till 2018, Ramesh Kumar and Venkatashiva Reddy won alternatively, and are clashing again in the ninth election.

Reddy, who was JDS district president and is a confidant of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, has been campaigning with party workers and leaders, and is confident of winning for the fifth time. He has also sought people’s blessings, claiming this is his last election.

Gunjuru Srinivasa Reddy, contesting on a BJP ticket, is banking on the achievements of the Union and state governments, and is also backed by few leaders from the JDS and Congress. Interestingly, Srinivasapura is the hometown of BJP district president Venugopal, who contested the last election unsuccessfully.

KOLAR: Srinivasapura assembly segment is considered one among the high-voltage contests in the state, and the battle here is not between parties but between two personalities -- Swamy (K R Ramesh Kumar) and Reddy (G K Venkatashiva Reddy). This time too, the giant leaders are contesting from the constituency bordering Andhra Pradesh, where the main fight is between the Congress and JDS, with the BJP attempting to break this bond. Both Ramesh Kumar and Venkatashiva Reddy have been fighting for the past 40 years, starting out as youngsters in 1983. In Srinivasapura, the first assembly election was held in 1962, and so far, 13 elections have taken place. The constituency has seen only five legislators, among them, the Congress won 8 times. Ramesh Kumar (74) and Venkatashiva Reddy (75) were campaigning with leaders and workers even before the announcement of assembly elections, and according to political pandits, both will retire from politics due to age constraints in another five years. However, both are still physically and mentally strong enough to address issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the history of Srinivasapura, until the 2018 election, no elected representative was given a second consecutive term, but this changed when Ramesh Kumar won twice in a row, creating history. Kumar, a Brahmin, is attempting to achieve a hat-trick, and is showcasing development works on his campaign. One of the programme is KC Valley project, which aims to fill dried lakes across the district. Although his community voters are countable, he has the support of all communities. The segment has a considerable SC/ST population, Muslims, Reddys, Musaku Vokkaligas, Kurubas, Baliji, Brahmins, Vysya and OBCs. He had first contested at the age of 29 in 1978 from the Indira Congress, and won against R G Narayana Reddy of the Congress. From 1983 till 2018, Ramesh Kumar and Venkatashiva Reddy won alternatively, and are clashing again in the ninth election. Reddy, who was JDS district president and is a confidant of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, has been campaigning with party workers and leaders, and is confident of winning for the fifth time. He has also sought people’s blessings, claiming this is his last election. Gunjuru Srinivasa Reddy, contesting on a BJP ticket, is banking on the achievements of the Union and state governments, and is also backed by few leaders from the JDS and Congress. Interestingly, Srinivasapura is the hometown of BJP district president Venugopal, who contested the last election unsuccessfully.