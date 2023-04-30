Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly elections: Titans clash again in Srinivasapura

In the history of Srinivasapura, until the 2018 election, no elected representative was given a second consecutive term, but this changed when Ramesh Kumar won twice in a row, creating history.

Published: 30th April 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Srinivasapura assembly segment is considered one among the high-voltage contests in the state, and the battle here is not between parties but between two personalities -- Swamy (K R Ramesh Kumar) and Reddy (G K Venkatashiva Reddy). This time too, the giant leaders are contesting from the constituency bordering Andhra Pradesh, where the main fight is between the Congress and JDS, with the BJP attempting to break this bond.

Both Ramesh Kumar  and Venkatashiva Reddy have been fighting for the past 40 years, starting out as youngsters in 1983. In Srinivasapura, the first assembly election was held in 1962, and so far, 13 elections have taken place. The constituency has seen only five legislators, among them, the Congress won 8 times.

Ramesh Kumar (74) and Venkatashiva Reddy (75) were campaigning with leaders and workers even before the announcement of assembly elections, and according to political pandits, both will retire from politics due to age constraints in another five years. However, both are still physically and mentally strong enough to address issues.

In the history of Srinivasapura, until the 2018 election, no elected representative was given a second consecutive term, but this changed when Ramesh Kumar won twice in a row, creating history. Kumar, a Brahmin, is attempting to achieve a hat-trick, and is showcasing development works on his campaign. One of the programme is KC Valley project, which aims to fill dried lakes across the district. Although his community voters are countable, he has the support of all communities.

The segment has a considerable SC/ST population, Muslims, Reddys, Musaku Vokkaligas, Kurubas, Baliji, Brahmins, Vysya and OBCs.

He had first contested at the age of 29 in 1978 from the Indira Congress, and won against R G Narayana Reddy of the Congress. From 1983 till 2018, Ramesh Kumar and Venkatashiva Reddy won alternatively, and are clashing again in the ninth election.

Reddy, who was JDS district president and is a confidant of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, has been campaigning with party workers and leaders, and is confident of winning for the fifth time. He has also sought people’s blessings, claiming this is his last election.

Gunjuru Srinivasa Reddy, contesting on a BJP ticket, is banking on the achievements of the Union and state governments, and is also backed by few leaders from the JDS and Congress. Interestingly, Srinivasapura is the hometown of BJP district president Venugopal, who contested the last election unsuccessfully.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K R Ramesh Kumar G K Venkatashiva Reddy Karnataka Assembly elections
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp