Priority is Shivajinagar’s image makeover: Shivajinagar Congress candidate Rizwan

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shivajinagar Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad went house-to-house during his campaign trail on Saturday in two booths in Sampangirama Nagar, a BJP bastion. He assured Devanga community members that his objective is an image makeover of Shivajinagar.

“I want to give the people a neat and clean Shivajinagar, with good law and order situation. There are also issue of basic amenities which need to be addressed,” he said. Residents showered flower petals on him as he walked down the streets to meet each voter.

Stopping midway during his campaign, he offered prayers at Dharmaraya Temple along with his supporters.

”I also want to put in place a good education system Shivajinagar. Major works have been done over the last three years for education. If we continue to work, we can ensure good education, infrastructure and quality life. goondaraj and anti-social activities will not be tolerated as it tarnishes the image of the area,” he said.

He also promised that the constituency’s tourism potential will be exploited which has Ulsoor Lake, Someshwara temple, St Mary’s Basilica, Dandu Mariyamma temple and the iconic Russell Market.

The constituency, perceived to be minority-dominated, also has a sizeable population of Tamilians and a mix of Telugu and Kannada-speakers.

