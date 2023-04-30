Home Cities Bengaluru

Priority is Shivajinagar’s image makeover: Shivajinagar Congress candidate Rizwan

He assured Devanga community members that his objective is an image makeover of Shivajinagar.

Published: 30th April 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

MLA Rizwan Arshad meets residents during his campaign on Saturday | Express

MLA Rizwan Arshad meets residents during his campaign on Saturday | Express

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Shivajinagar Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad went house-to-house during his campaign trail on Saturday in two booths in Sampangirama Nagar, a BJP bastion. He assured Devanga community members that his objective is an image makeover of Shivajinagar.

“I want to give the people a neat and clean Shivajinagar, with good law and order situation. There are also issue of basic amenities which need to be addressed,” he said. Residents showered flower petals on him as he walked down the streets to meet each voter.

Stopping midway during his campaign, he offered prayers at Dharmaraya Temple along with his supporters. 

”I also want to put in place a good education system Shivajinagar. Major works have been done over the last three years for education. If we continue to work, we can ensure good education, infrastructure and quality life. goondaraj and anti-social activities will not be tolerated as it tarnishes the image of the area,” he said.

He also promised that the constituency’s tourism potential will be exploited which has Ulsoor Lake, Someshwara temple, St Mary’s Basilica, Dandu Mariyamma temple and the iconic Russell Market. 

The constituency, perceived to be minority-dominated, also has a sizeable population of Tamilians and a mix of Telugu and Kannada-speakers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rizwan Arshad Kantaka Assembly elections
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp