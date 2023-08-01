Bouncing back

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Pooja Thakur decided to take her son for a fun adventurous outing, she took him to a trampoline park. Needless to say, the boy and his friends had a blast. “I see this craze among the children of going to the trampoline park with their friends. They have this fun slide and they play volleyball while they bounce off the trampoline. It is a lot of fun, just like a new form of amusement park. It works well for parents like me too since it’s we are currently experiencing monsoons and parents are always worried about reducing the screen time for the children,” says Thakur.

Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, chief business officer, of Bounce Inc India, also agrees with Thakur’s theory on the popularity of Trampoline parks has definitely gone up and they have observed an increase in footfall at their Trampoline park. “After Mumbai, our second unit is in Bengaluru and we are seeing an increasing trend of people wanting to experience a trampoline park.

Footfalls have definitely increased, and we are thrilled with the kind of response that we have gotten from the people of Bengaluru. While some are first-timers wanting to experience the adventure of the sport, there are repeat visitors who look at the experience not just as a recreation but also a physical workout,” says Singh. He also mentions, “A mere 10 minutes of bouncing on a trampoline provides a better cardiovascular workout than 33 minutes of running. Additionally, trampolining improves coordination, agility, and body awareness.”

Fashion stylist and fitness enthusiast Karishma Devnani, who recently visited a trampoline park at Garuda Mall along with her friends said that though intended to be a fun trip, it turned out to be a great form of cardio for her. “We wanted to visit it since everyone has been speaking about it. But it turned out to be a sort of workout because it was intense physical activity,” recalls Devnani, who suggests wearing a stretchable and comfortable outfit while you are visiting a place like this.

With many trampoline places already existing in the city, there is another one coming up in Koramangala called Loco Bear. But Pratik Patwari, the owner of the company says there is always scope for new places in a city like Bengaluru. “People in Bengaluru are always on the lookout for trying something new. We are opening in Koramangala, which has a young crowd, and these sorts of places usually cater to crowds from that particular area,” says Patwari, who is planning to launch the family entertainment hub sometime this month.

