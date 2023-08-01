Home Cities Bengaluru

Drugs worth Rs 18 crore seized in July, 487 held in Bengaluru

Continuing the operation against drug peddling, city police registered 378 NDPS cases in July and seized drugs worth Rs 18 crore.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda looks at seized ganja and jewellery in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Continuing the operation against drug peddling, city police registered 378 NDPS cases in July and seized drugs worth Rs 18 crore. Police Commissioner B Dayananda said 72 cases were booked for drug peddling, while 306 cases were registered against those involved in drug abuse. In these cases, 487 persons, including 13 foreign nationals, were arrested. “Besides, action was initiated to banish 11 foreigners in July,” he added.

Police seized 1,785kg of drugs worth around Rs 18crore, which included 1,723kg of ganja, 40 gm of heroin, 1.026kg of hashish oil, 467gm of charas, 570gm of cocaine, 3.198kg of MDMA, 572 tablets of various kinds and 43 LSD strips.

Dayananda said police had conducted a special drive around educational institutions, and booked 21 cases of drug peddling and 32 cases of drug abuse, and registered 24 Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) cases. “Also, 3,588 petty cases were booked and a penalty of Rs 5,99,350 was collected. Our officers visited 118 schools and colleges and created awareness about the ill-effects of drugs, and laws related to drug peddling and drug abuse and how to report such cases online,” he said.

