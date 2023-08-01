Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao raps staff on filth at Jayanagar hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who paid a surprise visit to the government-run General Hospital at Jayanagar on Monday, following complaints of irregularities, took officials to task over the lack of cleanliness in the hospital. He questioned the staff on why the premises were not clean, and if funds were not allocated to the hospital from the government. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inspects medical equipment during a visit to Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday | Express While one of the staffers tried to explain that funds were provided but had to be processed for the private agency involved in keeping the premises clean, Gundu Rao questioned hospital officials, "Shouldn't the hospital's cleanliness be maintained till then?" He went around the wards and interacted with some in-patients to know if they were facing any problems. After concluding his inspection, Gundu Rao spoke to the media and said there were many complaints against hospitals. Doctors were arriving on time, creating hardship for the patients, so he chose to get first-hand information on the state of affairs at the hospital. "Action will be taken against those who do not carry out their duty at the hospital," he said. Judicial probe on fund misuse He said those who are claiming there are irregularities at the hospital pertaining to organ theft and sale of orphan corpses, can submit necessary evidence and the government will initiate action against the guilty. Rao also said the health department has recommended to the state government to carry out a judicial probe on fund misappropriation during the Covid pandemic, in the purchase of medical equipment and other issues.