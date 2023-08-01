Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I hope people take notice of the histories of other regions too’: Anirudh Kanisetti

Public historian and author Anirudh Kanisetti speaks to CE about the upcoming OTT adaptation of his prized debut book Lords of the Deccan, a project helmed by actor and producer Rana Daggubati

Published: 01st August 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Public historian and author Anirudh Kanisetti. (Anirudh Kanisetti blog page)

Public historian and author Anirudh Kanisetti. (Anirudh Kanisetti blog page)

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ever since the 28-year-old author Anirudh Kanisetti wrote his debut book Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas, he has been on a roll: from the book’s rising popularity to receiving many coveted awards like the Yuva Puraskar by Sahitya Akademi. Recently, Kanisetti added yet another feather to his already heavily-quilled cap after the popular actor and producer Rana Daggubati announced the OTT adaptation of Lords of the Deccan. The upcoming historical drama series will be produced in association with Daggubati’s Spirit Media and Sony LIV.

Kanisetti was absolutely elated when he got the news. “This has been an absolute dream. Rana was actually the chief guest at my 10th-grade farewell many years ago. So when my editor called me up and said that he was interested, it felt like things were coming full circle,” he shares.

Rana Daggubati

The OTT production has been announced in Telugu. Kanisetti adds, “Considering that it is going to be made by South Indians about South India’s history, I really hope that we will be able to do some justice to the lives of our ancestors. But I also hope that more languages can be incorporated as I firmly believe that all parts of India belong to all of us, and we should all seek to understand India’s past.”

Daggubati is a household name in the Indian film fraternity and to the popular public historian, the whole affair was a bit intimidating in the beginning. “My mother has always been a big fan of Rana. So, it was a bit intimidating, but when the project started, it ran at such an exciting pace that I didn’t have the time to sink in the fact that I was working with someone I had watched on the big screen. On top of that, Rana was also very humble throughout the process and was always open to hearing my ideas,” he says. Daggubati made the first announcement of the show at the San Diego Comic-Con.

 Usually, when a book is adapted to a show or a film, the script takes some radical changes because of the need to adjust to a more visual medium. But Kanisetti feels that it didn’t happen in this case as he has already written the book in a visual manner. “When my editor and I were editing the book, we understood that our competition was not just other history books but also OTT services. We were in the business of competing for people’s attention. So I wrote the book in a very visual manner. I don’t believe that history should be boiled to only facts and figures but should instead give readers a sense of the vivid, colourful and dynamic times the world was during then,” he concludes.  

Recently, with films like Ponniyin Selvan, much-needed mainstream light has been put on the history of southern India. Kanisetti hopes Lords of the Deccan’s adaptation further contributes to that. “I really hope it brings more light to the history of South India, but I also hope people take notice of the histories of other regions, especially the largely-neglected ones like the northeast and Odisha, for example. I’m really hoping that there is much curiosity about different regions and histories, which peaks the curiosity of not just publishers and writers, but also producers, filmmakers and artists,” he concludes, mentioning that he is presently working on a book, a new history of the Chola world, which he hopes will be out next year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirudh Kanisetti Rana Daggubati
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp