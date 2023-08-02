Home Cities Bengaluru

38-year-old man killed by friends in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Guddu Mansoor while the accused are Charan and Narayanappa.

Published: 02nd August 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his friends in Sarjapur police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Monday night and the police have arrested two persons in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Guddu Mansoor while the accused are Charan and Narayanappa.

The police said both the victim and the accused were doing odd jobs. On Monday night, the accused duo invited Mansoor to a party and they consumed alcohol on a vacant land after which a fight broke out between them and the accused allegedly murdered Mansoor by smashing his head with a hollow brick. In the morning, Narayanappa brought Mansoor’s body on his two-wheeler to the village and the villagers alerted the police.

“Narayanappa was detained for questioning and he confessed to having killed Mansoor along with Charan, who was arrested later. Charan suspected that Mansoor had an illicit affair with his wife,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarjapur police station
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp