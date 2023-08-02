38-year-old man killed by friends in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his friends in Sarjapur police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Monday night and the police have arrested two persons in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Guddu Mansoor while the accused are Charan and Narayanappa.

The police said both the victim and the accused were doing odd jobs. On Monday night, the accused duo invited Mansoor to a party and they consumed alcohol on a vacant land after which a fight broke out between them and the accused allegedly murdered Mansoor by smashing his head with a hollow brick. In the morning, Narayanappa brought Mansoor’s body on his two-wheeler to the village and the villagers alerted the police.

“Narayanappa was detained for questioning and he confessed to having killed Mansoor along with Charan, who was arrested later. Charan suspected that Mansoor had an illicit affair with his wife,” the police added.

