A special trip to Nehru Planetarium

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, which is one of the chief attractions for children in the city, welcomed some special guests on Tuesday to learn about all things space and the evolution of the world. Around 100 students from the Association of Mentally Challenged (AMC) were for the first time introduced to the concept of solar systems and space. 

AMC, which caters to individuals from the weaker economic strata, has been working for the welfare of children with intellectual disability disorder (IDD) for the past 64 years. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, AMC secretary Vanishree Manohar said, “Our students were so thrilled to be at the planetarium today (Tuesday) that we plan on introducing space as part of the curriculum.” 

Students with intellectual disability disorder watch a short film  ‘Solar System’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

She added that specially-abled children are not exposed to science or space thinking in the belief that they won’t understand the matter. “We want to establish a strong foundation for our children and help them pursue their hobbies.” 

K Thiyagarajan of the Bangalore Association of Science Education, who helped organised the visit and free screening of a short film called ‘Solar System’, said, “We always encourage activities such as these for everyone, be it physically disabled or mentally.”

“Inclusivity is important in society. It’s crucial that these special children develop social skills by attending such events and workshops. These are small steps taken to encourage talented students and develop acceptance of IDD students around us,” said Priya Darshini, project coordinator, AMC.

