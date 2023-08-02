Floral competitions, displays at LalBagh show from August 4

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 214th Lalbagh Flower Show, which will pay tribute to former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah, will be held from August 4 to 15. Flower arrangements portraying the life of Hanumanthaiah, who built Vidhana Soudha, his contribution towards freedom struggle, his association with Dr BR Ambedkar in drafting the constitution as member of Indian Constituent Assembly and his role in the unification of Karnataka will be on display, Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun told reporters on Tuesday.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the show on Friday. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries will be present. The event will feature competitions on Ikebana, vegetable carving and bonsai. This apart, there will be ten flower pyramids inside Lal Bagh apart from Vidhana Soudha and Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha,” he said.

As many as 815 exhibitors will take part in the show and 138 exhibitors will participate in flower art competitions. In the garden competition, 525 exhibitors will take part while 102 will display in the glass house.

Access to the show will be from West Gate, East Gate and South End Circle and parking of vehicles will be at the Shanthi Nagar BMTC bus stand, JC Road BBMP complex and Al Ameen College on Lal Bagh Road. For security, all gates will be fitted with metal detectors and security personnel will scan baggage. For health emergencies, ambulances and paramedical staff will be deployed. This apart, CCTV cameras will be installed.

The show will be from 10 am to 7 pm. Tickets are priced at Rs 70 for adults on weekdays and Rs 80 on weekends. For children under 12 years, it will be Rs 30. The department expects about 10 lakh visitors.



