Unite and save water bodies: Karnataka High Court to civic agencies

In order to achieve the purpose of the action plan effectively, the court directed the secretary of the High Court Legal Services Authority to coordinate with all stakeholders.

Published: 02nd August 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Urban Development Department, Revenue Department, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and other stakeholders to come together and prepare an action plan within four weeks to protect water bodies, including storm water drains (SWD) and lakes in the city. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal passed the order after going through the affidavit filed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who was present before the court, on a batch of petitions on the protection of water bodies, including SWD and lakes from encroachment and pollution. 

“We further make it clear that the state government may also take immediate steps for issuing notifications for appointment of designated officers under the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development & Tank Conservation and Development Authority Act or BBMP Act, wherever it’s required and it is not done till date,” the court said, adjourning any further hearing to September 4. 

In order to achieve the purpose of the action plan effectively, the court directed the secretary of the High Court Legal Services Authority to coordinate with all stakeholders.
 

