Bengaluru man bites off wife’s finger, eats it; gets booked

The accused also threatened his wife to kill and eat her up the way he ate her finger.

Published: 03rd August 2023

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By IANS

BENGALURU: An FIR has been launched against a man for allegedly biting off his wife's finger and swallowing it during a fight here, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after the woman filed a complaint against her husband with the Konanakunte police station in the city.

According to police, the incident had taken place on July 28.

The police are preparing to take action against the accused husband Vijaykumar.

Puspa was married to Vijaykumar 23 years ago.

Since their marriage, the accused used to torture his wife physically and mentally. Unable to take in the torture, the woman moved out of their house with their son and started living separately.

On July 28, Vijaykumar went to Puspa's house and picked up a fight. In the heat of the arguments, he bit one of her fingers on the left hand and ate it, the complainant mentioned.

The accused also threatened his wife to kill and eat her up the way he ate her finger.

He had also threatened the victim through rowdy-sheeters.

Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the police and investigation is on.

Details are awaited.

