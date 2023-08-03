Breaking barriers against breastfeeding   

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This World Breastfeeding Week is a stark reminder of the role breastfeeding plays in nurturing the wellness of babies and the well-being of working mothers. This week encourages breastfeeding as an important part of a child’s development and acknowledges the difficulties that mothers face in aligning their professional lives with the urge to supply the best nutrition for their babies.

Power of breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is an effective and instinctive method of nourishing babies that provides numerous benefits. Breast milk is a source of key nutrients for babies, boosting their immunity and protecting them from infections. Breastfeeding is a bonding experience between mother and child that nurtures emotional security and lays the groundwork for a strong parent-child relationship.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF recommend that babies breastfeed exclusively for the first six months of their lives, accompanied by sustained breastfeeding besides complementary foods for up to two years. These recommendations emphasise the importance of breastfeeding in supplying infants with optimal nutrition and healthy growth.

The juggling act

Notwithstanding the irrefutable benefits of breastfeeding, working mothers face significant barriers in continuing to practise this practice. Restricted maternity leave and inadequate workplace amenities make it difficult for women to continue breastfeeding after going back to work. Furthermore, social norms and high expectations may force working mothers to discontinue breastfeeding too soon, affecting both their physical and mental health.

Breastfeeding support in the workplace

It is critical to create a breastfeeding-friendly workplace environment in order to support working mothers and allow them to continue breastfeeding while continuing to pursue their careers. Progressive businesses that implement supportive policies like on-site lactation rooms, time flexibility, and prolonged maternity leave foster a productive and welcoming workplace culture. According to studies, such initiatives boost employee morale, productivity, and retention. Major corporations such as Google and IBM have already paved the way by implementing breastfeeding support programmes, paving the way for other organisations to follow. These businesses are not only investing in the health and well-being of their employees, but they are also making a difference in the wellness of subsequent generations by offering mothers with the resources they require.

Championing work-life balance

Work-life balance is critical for working mothers’ physical and mental health. It can be difficult to strike the right balance between professional and personal responsibilities, but it is critical for mothers to prioritise self-care and set aside time for relaxation and rejuvenation. Setting realistic priorities and assigning responsibilities, for example, can greatly assist working mothers in balancing their dual roles. Setting boundaries and learning to say no when necessary are critical for avoiding burnout and preserving valuable family time. Seeking help from family, friends, and coworkers is also essential. Building a strong support network can help working mothers relieve stress and provide much-needed encouragement and assistance. (The writer is senior consultant - neonatology and paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital)

