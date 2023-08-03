Home Cities Bengaluru

Hushh! Discuss personal matters softly, in private

The cab driver, who overheard the conversation, started blackmailing her, threatening to tell her husband and make her personal issues public.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   This case should be a warning for all those who discuss personal matters loudly, unmindful of curious strangers. A woman travelling in a cab was chatting with her friend on her mobile, discussing her personal problems and seeking help.

The cab driver, who overheard the conversation, started blackmailing her, threatening to tell her husband and make her personal issues public. He managed to extort around Rs 60 lakh worth of gold ornaments and Rs 20 lakh in cash from her. Finally, unable to bear the harassment, she approached Ramamurthy Nagar police station. Police arrested the cab driver, Kiran Kumar, 35, of Bhoothaiah Layout in Hessaraghatta. After overhearing her conversation, Kumar started messaging from another number, claiming to be her childhood friend, and said he would help solve her problems.

He slowly gained her confidence and began exchanging text messages and calls, and then started asking her for monetary help. Unaware of the trap, the woman gave him nearly 960gm of gold ornaments. She had travelled in his cab from Indiranagar to OMBR Layout in Banaswadi, in November last year. She had also taken his number and would call him whenever she needed a cab, and is said to have used his services thrice. While travelling, she would often discuss personal matters with a friend.

“The accused initially took Rs 20 lakh from her and splurged it. After she agreed to give more money, the accused himself went to collect it. When she recognised him, he claimed he was her friend’s friend. Suspecting foul play, the woman started avoiding him.

He then started blackmailing her with disclosure of her personal matters to her husband and family. Fearing for her marriage, the woman in April gave him gold ornaments she had got from her parents. When her husband asked her about the missing ornaments, she revealed that the cabbie was blackmailing her. He had taken gold loans on the ornaments and also sold some at a pawn shop. The ornaments have been recovered, an officer said. Police are checking if the accused is a habitual offender.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Personal matters Extortion
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp