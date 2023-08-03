Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC warns of costs if govt, BBMP drag feet on action against flexes

This is not only surprising and shocking but also shakes one’s conscience.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Banners and hoardings wishing political leaders put up at Basaveshwara Circle in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming the compliance report submitted by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on action taken against unauthorised advertisements like hoardings, flexes and banners in the city as merely an eyewash, the Karnataka High Court expressed surprise at the “audacity of BBMP officers”.  “Except for happily riding paper horses, they are not at all interested in initiating any action,” the court said.

 Stating that the report suggests that the corporation is helpless and officers are conveniently avoiding taking any action against violators, the court made it clear that the civic body and state government have to submit their responses within three weeks. After that, if it is reported to this court that the advertisements were erected illegally, a cost of Rs 1 lakh should be deposited against each of them before the court, Rs 50,000 each by the corporation and state government. 

“The city has been left to its own fate. This is not only surprising and shocking but also shakes one’s conscience. The state should not be a mute spectator and the BBMP can’t plead helplessness as powers are provided in the statutes to act against violators,” the court said.  

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order after directing the BBMP to submit the details of complaints and FIRs submitted to the court and place on record the reasons why penalty was not levied on even one case. “The BBMP has to specify whether any action was taken against office-bearers of political parties for erecting unauthorised advertisements during the recently held assembly polls while submitting an action plan about taking action against unauthorised advertisements and erring officials,” the court added.

