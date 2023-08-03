Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC driver assaulted for overtaking auto, 3 arrested in Bengaluru

They have been booked for assault and deterring a public servant from discharging duty.

Published: 03rd August 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three persons, including an autorickshaw driver, who allegedly assaulted a KSRTC bus driver for overtaking the auto, have been arrested by the Doddabelavangala police.

The accused have been identified as Narasimharaju, the auto driver, and his friends Govindaraju and Hanumantharaju, all residents of Galibilikote. The police are on the lookout for another accused who is absconding. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when Prasanna Kumar, the driver of a KSRTC bus, overtook the auto-rickshaw in Maadeshwara village of Doddabelavangala hobli of Doddaballapura taluk. Irked by this, Narasimharaju and his friends, who were in the rickshaw, waylaid the bus and assaulted the bus driver.

“Though the passengers objected to it, the accused didn’t stop and also assaulted a passenger who tried to stop them Later, the driver filed a complaint based on the which the accused were immediately arrested.

They have been booked for assault and deterring a public servant from discharging duty. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody while efforts are on to trace the absconding accused,” the police added.

