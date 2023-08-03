Two robbers assault sales manager in his room, rob him of cash, gadgets in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old regional sales manager of a medical equipment company was attacked and robbed by two unidentified men in Indiranagar police station limits. The victim, R Annadurai, hails from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu and was on the phone when the accused duo barged inside his room and threatened him at knifepoint. They even attacked him with a cutting plier.

They robbed him of his two mobile phones and another electronic gadget worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Then they robbed him of his cash by forcing him to send the cash by scanning their QR code. The accused demanded Rs 25,000 from him. When he did not have that much money, they made him talk to his friend to transfer money to his account.

Speaking to TNIE, the victim said that he has vacated the place due to the psychological impact he had during the incident. He even said that he literally begged the accused by falling to their feet requesting them not to kill him.

The incident happened on the 9th crossroad of Appa Reddy Palya in Indiranagar between 9.45 pm and 12.15 am a few days back. The accused had locked the victim in his room for almost two and a half hours.

Speaking to TNIE, the victim said that the duo robbed Rs 11,000 from him. “Luckily they did not hurt me. Since the cutting plier was thrown on my forehead, I underwent a CT scan to see if there was anything to worry. I had gone to my native and did not disclose the incident to anybody. I am in the city for the last 15 years and this is the first time, I have faced such an incident.

After the accused fled, I went to the house of the housekeeping woman who stays close by. I took her mobile phone and called the police control room. Within a few minutes, a team of policemen visited me and took the complaint. I was told that the two accused had been arrested. I never expected the police to react so fast,” the victim added. The accused after entering his room locked the doors from inside. The victim had kept his doors open which helped the accused to have an easy entry.

“Both the accused have been arrested. We suspect that the accused are part of a bigger gang. The accused are locals. After the robbery, the victim dialled the police control room number and reported the incident,” said the police.

A case of robbery with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt (IPC 397) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506) has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on.



BENGALURU: A 41-year-old regional sales manager of a medical equipment company was attacked and robbed by two unidentified men in Indiranagar police station limits. The victim, R Annadurai, hails from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu and was on the phone when the accused duo barged inside his room and threatened him at knifepoint. They even attacked him with a cutting plier. They robbed him of his two mobile phones and another electronic gadget worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Then they robbed him of his cash by forcing him to send the cash by scanning their QR code. The accused demanded Rs 25,000 from him. When he did not have that much money, they made him talk to his friend to transfer money to his account. Speaking to TNIE, the victim said that he has vacated the place due to the psychological impact he had during the incident. He even said that he literally begged the accused by falling to their feet requesting them not to kill him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The incident happened on the 9th crossroad of Appa Reddy Palya in Indiranagar between 9.45 pm and 12.15 am a few days back. The accused had locked the victim in his room for almost two and a half hours. Speaking to TNIE, the victim said that the duo robbed Rs 11,000 from him. “Luckily they did not hurt me. Since the cutting plier was thrown on my forehead, I underwent a CT scan to see if there was anything to worry. I had gone to my native and did not disclose the incident to anybody. I am in the city for the last 15 years and this is the first time, I have faced such an incident. After the accused fled, I went to the house of the housekeeping woman who stays close by. I took her mobile phone and called the police control room. Within a few minutes, a team of policemen visited me and took the complaint. I was told that the two accused had been arrested. I never expected the police to react so fast,” the victim added. The accused after entering his room locked the doors from inside. The victim had kept his doors open which helped the accused to have an easy entry. “Both the accused have been arrested. We suspect that the accused are part of a bigger gang. The accused are locals. After the robbery, the victim dialled the police control room number and reported the incident,” said the police. A case of robbery with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt (IPC 397) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506) has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on.