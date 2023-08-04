A museum in Bengaluru that takes ‘farm to school’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several schools have already started inquiring and booking slots for the newly inaugurated Agricultural Sciences Museum on Thursday at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) campus. The museum is one-of-a-kind in Karnataka, dedicated to agriculture. So far, officials have received over a dozen inquiries and an equal number of calls.

Built on a 923-acre plot of land, the museum, which has been in the making for 10 years, was finally inaugurated by Agriculture Minister and Pro-Chancellor, UAS, N Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday. The museum will educate farmers, students and tourists through audio-visual models and exhibits. The six large exhibition halls showcase live models and dynamic technology that explain the evolution of agriculture in the country.

Speaking to TNIE, KP Raghu Prasad, Head of Agricultural Sciences Museum, said, “The museum is driven by different technology and shows the evolution of agriculture over the years. There are several scientists who will explain the concepts in detail to visitors.” He added that information can be obtained through ‘touchscreen tech’ installed at various stalls.

To promote the ‘International Year of Millets’, an entire exhibition has been set up to understand millets types, their evolution and benefits, and a photo gallery to promote agricultural marketing. “We are extremely happy to see that school administrations want their students to learn about agriculture. Today, more than 300 students visited the campus and we are constantly getting queries,” said Prasad.

The exhibition rooms highlight various subjects, such as the workings of APMC markets and subsidiary occupations, such as animal husbandry, poultry and sericulture. Displays on forests, renewal energy and climate change are also present. Entry to the museum is free, and it is open between 9 am and 4 pm on weekdays, and 9 am and 12.30 on Saturdays.



