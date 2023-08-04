Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru school principal held for raping 10-years-old girl student

According to police, the girl suffered from nervousness, and the Principal had taken her to his house located next to the school and committed the crime.

Published: 04th August 2023

By IANS

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl studying in Class 2 in Bengaluru school was raped by the principal, police said on Friday.

The incident had taken place when the girl had gone to the school in Varthur police station limits of the city at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police have arrested the accused following the complaint by the parents.

According to police, the girl suffered from nervousness, and the Principal had taken her to his house located next to the school and committed the crime.

The accused had given the girl a cake after raping her.

When the girl came back to the house in the evening, she complained of stomach ache to her parents. The mother observed bleeding in the undergarment, took her to a hospital and got her treated.

After visiting the hospital, gradually, the girl revealed everything to her mother.

The parents of the girl had lodged a case against the accused and the police have registered a case under the provisions of the Pocso Act.

DCP, Whitefield Division, S. Girish told the media that the principal of the convent school had taken the victim girl to his house located adjacent to the school and raped her. The girl, who returned home in the evening, had told her mother about it and the mother had admitted the child to the hospital.

"We got the information and when we inquired, it was found that the statement of the girl was true. Following this, the accused was arrested," he added.

