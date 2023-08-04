Couple, baby girls found dead in Bengaluru flat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old software professional from Andhra Pradesh along with his wife and two daughters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their flat in Sai Garden Apartment in Seegehalli in Kadugodi.

The deceased are identified as Veerarjuna Vijay, his 29-year-old wife Hemavathi and daughters, Moksha Meghanayana, two-and-half-year-old, and Shrusti Sunayana, eight months old.

Police suspect the techie must have killed his wife and two daughters before taking the extreme step. They are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

They are also not ruling out the possibility of the couple taking the extreme step after killing their daughters. The reason behind the incident are being investigated.

The incident came to light on Thursday when neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell emanating from the victims flat. The police had to break open the door to gain entry. They suspect the incident must have happened on Monday.

“The couple got married six years ago. We are checking if there is any foul play behind the deaths. We are checking the apartment CCTV footage to find out if anybody had visited the victims on the day of the incident. The couple’s mobile phones are also being checked. A team of FSL experts have visited the spot,” said an investigating officer. The Kadugodi police have registered a case.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old software professional from Andhra Pradesh along with his wife and two daughters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their flat in Sai Garden Apartment in Seegehalli in Kadugodi. The deceased are identified as Veerarjuna Vijay, his 29-year-old wife Hemavathi and daughters, Moksha Meghanayana, two-and-half-year-old, and Shrusti Sunayana, eight months old. Police suspect the techie must have killed his wife and two daughters before taking the extreme step. They are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They are also not ruling out the possibility of the couple taking the extreme step after killing their daughters. The reason behind the incident are being investigated. The incident came to light on Thursday when neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell emanating from the victims flat. The police had to break open the door to gain entry. They suspect the incident must have happened on Monday. “The couple got married six years ago. We are checking if there is any foul play behind the deaths. We are checking the apartment CCTV footage to find out if anybody had visited the victims on the day of the incident. The couple’s mobile phones are also being checked. A team of FSL experts have visited the spot,” said an investigating officer. The Kadugodi police have registered a case. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)