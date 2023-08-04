Karnataka government mulls SIT to audit projects taken up in Bengaluru city

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as contractors were left red-faced after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar directed officials to verify the projects and bills before releasing payment, the government is reportedly mulling the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to do an external audit of works and bills related to development works in Bengaluru. They will specifically include those taken up by BBMP between 2019 to 2022.

According to a note issued by Shivakumar’s office, officials have been instructed to clear the bills only after getting some clarity on road development works, waterways, lakes, building works and ward-level works taken up under BBMP. Officials have also been asked to conduct site inspections, provide technical reports regarding requirements, attach photographs of the condition of the material, names of engineers, date when the tender was called and other details. In addition to the commencement of work, a copy of road history, the name, designation and information of the certified officer should be provided.

Before roads are constructed, it is also to be confirmed whether new water and drainage pipes have been laid, and house connection work completed. When road work is taken up in areas with high traffic, the Indian Road Congress Code should be in force.

Many BBMP officials who are tasked to check and clear the Measurement Book (MB) for each work are also worried about the development as they feel the SIT would subject them to intense grilling. That has also caused resentment among the contractors.

D Kempanna, president, Karnataka Contractors’ Association, termed the development “very unfortunate”. “We will meet the DyCM on Friday and make an appeal to release the bills as many contractors are upset,” said Kempanna, adding that he was aware the government was contemplating forming an SIT. “I was told the DyCM has proposed an SIT but I don’t have more details on it,” he said.

According to a senior engineer, seven IAS officers will be part of the SIT and will do an external audit of works and bills issued between 2019 and 2022, with regard to Bengaluru. Sources said the team is likely to include senior IAS officers Ujwal Kumar Ghosh, Munish Moudgil, PC Jaffar and others.

