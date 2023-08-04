Need new farming practices to counter dry days: Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday said that the state needs to adopt improved farming practices to counter the number of dry days in the year.

Speaking at the 57th Convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, Cheluvarayaswamy said the impact of climate change has reduced the number of rainy days and increased the number of dry days in the state. “Climate change will adversely affect the amount and distribution of rainfall, and thereby, have an enormous impact on agriculture and related activities. The number of rainy days is expected to decrease. In such cases, it is imperative and necessary to adopt improved farming practices for sustainable agricultural production, including integrated farming and alternative land use systems,” he said.

He also called on UAS to start conducting seed production skill training programmes for unemployed youth.

A total of 1,295 students were awarded degrees on Friday, of which 891 were undergraduate degrees, 299 postgraduate degrees, and 105 doctoral degrees. Of these, a total of 160 gold medals were awarded to students for excellence in academics, including 66 students who were awarded 54 UAS gold medals.

