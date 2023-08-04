No relief for Yogeeshwara in Megacity fraud case in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by the magistrate court to implead Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Limited as accused into the web of criminal cases, by allowing an application filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order by dismissing petitions filed by CP Yogeeshwara, former MD of Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Ltd, and former MLA, questioning the order dated July 8, 2022, passed by the magistrate court on the application filed by SFIO pertaining to ‘Vajragiri Township Project at Bidadi.

“The court records that the complaint narrates several instances of allegations against the company which would become ingredients of Section 403 and 409 of the IPC and the company is necessary to be tried along with the directors/promoters of the company. Without the company, the Managing Director/Promoter/Director, who is accused No.1, cannot be prosecuted... There is enough material against the company for having allegedly misappropriated the amounts which came into the project...,” the court said.

In its complaint, SFIO alleged that promoters/directors of Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Ltd have misappropriated subscription money paid by the applicants and certain lands purchased by the company were from the funds generated from the project and were subsequently sold to Prestige Bidadi Holdings Private Ltd.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by the magistrate court to implead Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Limited as accused into the web of criminal cases, by allowing an application filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order by dismissing petitions filed by CP Yogeeshwara, former MD of Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Ltd, and former MLA, questioning the order dated July 8, 2022, passed by the magistrate court on the application filed by SFIO pertaining to ‘Vajragiri Township Project at Bidadi. “The court records that the complaint narrates several instances of allegations against the company which would become ingredients of Section 403 and 409 of the IPC and the company is necessary to be tried along with the directors/promoters of the company. Without the company, the Managing Director/Promoter/Director, who is accused No.1, cannot be prosecuted... There is enough material against the company for having allegedly misappropriated the amounts which came into the project...,” the court said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In its complaint, SFIO alleged that promoters/directors of Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Ltd have misappropriated subscription money paid by the applicants and certain lands purchased by the company were from the funds generated from the project and were subsequently sold to Prestige Bidadi Holdings Private Ltd.