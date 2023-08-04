Home Cities Bengaluru

Toll in water tank collapse in Bengaluru rises to three, building owner booked

A case against the building owner has been registered for death by negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

A huge overhead water tank fell on a food stall near Central Street in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The death toll in the overhead tank collapse on Central Street near Shivajinagar bus stand rose to three with a 32-year-old man succumbing to his injuries at Victoria Hospital on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Arul, 40, Kota Nageshwar Rao, 32, and Karan Thapa, 32.

The overhead tank along with the supporting wall fell from the fifth floor of a commercial building near Bowring Hospital at 10.45 pm on Wednesday. The overhead plastic tank that was full of water fell on the people who were on the pavement eating at a roadside eatery. Five persons sustained injuries. The police managed to identify Arul based on the Aadhaar card which was in his pocket. Of the three victims, Arul and Rao died on Wednesday night. Thapa succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. Thapa was shifted from Bowring Hospital to Victoria Hospital. The injured are Daniel and Das, the owner of the eatery. The condition of two others is said to be out of danger.  

“The water tank fell from the fifth floor. Proper support must not have been given to the tank. FSL experts and certified civil engineers opinion will be sought to ascertain the exact cause of the incident,” Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East) told the media.

A case against the building owner has been registered for death by negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code. The Commercial Street police have registered a case and are further investigating.
 

