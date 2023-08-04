Waste worry stinks amid 10,000 ideas in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Clean Bengaluru campaign, under the aegis of ‘Brand Bengaluru’, receiving over 10,000 suggestions, pourakarmikas urged the BBMP solid waste management department to deploy more staff. Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, SWM, BBMP, said Rs 6 crore penalties have been collected from violators who have been caught by BBMP marshals, health inspectors, and ward engineers. In some cases, they have also seized tractors dumping debris.

The BBMP, Department of Environmental Science, and Bangalore University had organised a discussion with citizens and stakeholders for suggestions. From user fees on garbage collection, implementing policies on construction and debris, and increasing pourakarmika strength were key suggestions among others.

Suggestions were sent on the portal and WhatsApp. During the meeting, members of NGOs, pourakarmika associations, contractors, and even BBMP officials took part. A road map will be drawn up based on the suggestions, Kabade said.

Kabade said that from 18,500, there are around 16,000 pourakarmikas now, including those in the direct payment category, but with the increasing population, more pourakarmikas are required.

BBMP garbage contractor Venkatesh CS said the processing plants must function without shutting down due to protests. “Of the seven processing plants, two or three have shut down due to residents’ protests. Of 5,000 tonnes of waste, only 1,200 is being processed. The authorities should take residents into confidence and ensure the plants are functioning,” he said.

Nandeesha JR, superintendent engineer, BBMP, SWM, RR Nagar Zone, said that the focus should be on construction and debris waste. He even suggested a model similar to cab aggregators. “We will have to prepare a document regarding this. It will allow us to track the vehicle and the Palike will have the details of the location where the waste is dumped,” he said.

Shobha Bhat, a member, the residents welfare association, RR Nagar, suggested that the schools and religious institutions should ensure zero waste on the premises.

BENGALURU: With the Clean Bengaluru campaign, under the aegis of ‘Brand Bengaluru’, receiving over 10,000 suggestions, pourakarmikas urged the BBMP solid waste management department to deploy more staff. Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, SWM, BBMP, said Rs 6 crore penalties have been collected from violators who have been caught by BBMP marshals, health inspectors, and ward engineers. In some cases, they have also seized tractors dumping debris. The BBMP, Department of Environmental Science, and Bangalore University had organised a discussion with citizens and stakeholders for suggestions. From user fees on garbage collection, implementing policies on construction and debris, and increasing pourakarmika strength were key suggestions among others. Suggestions were sent on the portal and WhatsApp. During the meeting, members of NGOs, pourakarmika associations, contractors, and even BBMP officials took part. A road map will be drawn up based on the suggestions, Kabade said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kabade said that from 18,500, there are around 16,000 pourakarmikas now, including those in the direct payment category, but with the increasing population, more pourakarmikas are required. BBMP garbage contractor Venkatesh CS said the processing plants must function without shutting down due to protests. “Of the seven processing plants, two or three have shut down due to residents’ protests. Of 5,000 tonnes of waste, only 1,200 is being processed. The authorities should take residents into confidence and ensure the plants are functioning,” he said. Nandeesha JR, superintendent engineer, BBMP, SWM, RR Nagar Zone, said that the focus should be on construction and debris waste. He even suggested a model similar to cab aggregators. “We will have to prepare a document regarding this. It will allow us to track the vehicle and the Palike will have the details of the location where the waste is dumped,” he said. Shobha Bhat, a member, the residents welfare association, RR Nagar, suggested that the schools and religious institutions should ensure zero waste on the premises.