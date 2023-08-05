Home Cities Bengaluru

AI Kengal to greet visitors at flower show in Bengaluru

Maya Films, an agency roped in to undertake the task, took three weeks to generate the AI images, which will be put up at the four entrance gates, at Glass House, and at the bonsai park.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after inaugurating the Independence Day Flower Show at Lalbagh in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after inaugurating the Independence Day Flower Show at Lalbagh in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah and his contribution being the central theme for Lalbagh’s 214th flower show, authorities of the botanical garden will be showcasing documentaries and rare pictures of the late CM on giant electronic screens, with the help of artificial intelligence. The AI images of Hanumantaiah walking through Lalbagh amidst a 1954 setting has been created, since there were no photographs of him taking a regular stroll during that time, said officials. 

Maya Films, an agency roped in to undertake the task, took three weeks to generate the AI images, which will be put up at the four entrance gates, at Glass House, and at the bonsai park.

“Hanumanthaiah’s contribution to Karnataka is immense. Documentaries highlighting interviews with his family members, rare photographs including his Shivapura Satyagraha, his efforts to nationalise Kolar  Gold Fields mining as Bharat Gold Mines Limited, his role in the unification of Karnataka and other episodes, will also be displayed on the screens. During short intervals, the AI-generated images will show his personality,” said Dr M Jagadeesha, joint director, Horticulture Department, Lalbagh.

Maya Chandra, founder director of Maya Films, opined that while the immense contributions and vision of Hanumanthiah is well-known and documented through photographs, it is important and relevant to note that he also loved Lalbagh and used to walk here to enjoy its ambience. 

“Such a photograph is not available nor has been documented, and this is where AI can bring to life our imagination of such visuals in the most realistic manner. It took three weeks for us to create such a work, which will give a highly-evolved sensory experience of history,” said Maya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI Kengal Flower show
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp