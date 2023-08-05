AI Kengal to greet visitors at flower show in Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah and his contribution being the central theme for Lalbagh’s 214th flower show, authorities of the botanical garden will be showcasing documentaries and rare pictures of the late CM on giant electronic screens, with the help of artificial intelligence. The AI images of Hanumantaiah walking through Lalbagh amidst a 1954 setting has been created, since there were no photographs of him taking a regular stroll during that time, said officials.

Maya Films, an agency roped in to undertake the task, took three weeks to generate the AI images, which will be put up at the four entrance gates, at Glass House, and at the bonsai park.

“Hanumanthaiah’s contribution to Karnataka is immense. Documentaries highlighting interviews with his family members, rare photographs including his Shivapura Satyagraha, his efforts to nationalise Kolar Gold Fields mining as Bharat Gold Mines Limited, his role in the unification of Karnataka and other episodes, will also be displayed on the screens. During short intervals, the AI-generated images will show his personality,” said Dr M Jagadeesha, joint director, Horticulture Department, Lalbagh.

Maya Chandra, founder director of Maya Films, opined that while the immense contributions and vision of Hanumanthiah is well-known and documented through photographs, it is important and relevant to note that he also loved Lalbagh and used to walk here to enjoy its ambience.

“Such a photograph is not available nor has been documented, and this is where AI can bring to life our imagination of such visuals in the most realistic manner. It took three weeks for us to create such a work, which will give a highly-evolved sensory experience of history,” said Maya.

