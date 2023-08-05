Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP revenue inspector caught collecting bribe

Manjunath, a resident of Manjunath Nagar,  filed a complaint with the Lokayukta who laid the trap inside the BBMP office.

A stash of allegedly unaccounted valuables unearthed at BBMP Revenue Inspector Nataraj’s house | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Lokayukta police on Friday laid a trap and arrested Revenue Inspector of BBMP Mahadevapura Zone, Nataraj, and his accomplice Pavan (not a BBMP employee) for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe. This was the first instalment of Rs 7.9 lakh Nataraj had demanded to issue khatas to all the flats at an apartment in Kodigehalli, said an official release.

Brindavan Apartments, developed by Mukunda Developers, has 79 flats. Nataraj wanted Rs 10,000 per flat. 

“Rs 5 lakh (60 per cent) was taken as advance today and the remaining Rs 2.9 lakh was to be collected after issuing khatas,” the release said.

Manjunath, a resident of Manjunath Nagar,  filed a complaint with the Lokayukta who laid the trap inside the BBMP office. “Pavan was collecting the money to hand it over to Nataraj  when both were secured,” it said Later, the Lokayukta police raided Nataraj’s house at Alavalli Girinagar.

They found four high-end cars, 900 gm of gold items, 7 kg of silver items, and Rs 80,000 cash, another release said. A document for a 40×60 ft site, which was in his wife’s name, was also recovered.

Comments

