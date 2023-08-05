Breastfeeding helps mothers fight postpartum blues

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post delivery, a new mother suffers from multiple issues, including those of mental health. Doctors say breastfeeding reduces chances of postpartum blues as it promotes a sense of emotional closeness with the baby, as the hormone oxytocin is released during the process.

Dr Ravneet Joshi, lactation specialist (International Board Certified Lactation Consultant) at Manipal Hospital said, “Mothers end up going through a turmoil of emotions pre and post pregnancy, and breastfeeding actually helps reduce anxiety. Women’s sense of closeness increases while feeding the baby, and oxytocin released calms her down and creates a positive state of mind.”

Every year from August 1 to 7, Breastfeeding Awareness Week is celebrated to create awareness and help reduce the stigma associated with it. In alignment with this year’s theme, “Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!” doctors said providing working women separate spaces for breastfeeding will give them a sense of confidence and help focus on career.

The maternity leave period allows women to spend sufficient time with the baby, however, the mother suffers from a sense of detachment while returning to work, Dr Joshi explained. Hence, if they are able to access designated breastfeeding spaces to either feed or express milk during work hours, it will give them a sense of satisfaction, she said.

Dr Usha BK, neonatologist and assistant professor at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute said, “Women feel embarrassed to breastfeed in public. In scenarios where either due to social stigma or lack of privacy women are unable to breastfeed, they should be able to access designated spaces to ensure the baby is fed every 2-3 hours.”

BENGALURU: Post delivery, a new mother suffers from multiple issues, including those of mental health. Doctors say breastfeeding reduces chances of postpartum blues as it promotes a sense of emotional closeness with the baby, as the hormone oxytocin is released during the process. Dr Ravneet Joshi, lactation specialist (International Board Certified Lactation Consultant) at Manipal Hospital said, “Mothers end up going through a turmoil of emotions pre and post pregnancy, and breastfeeding actually helps reduce anxiety. Women’s sense of closeness increases while feeding the baby, and oxytocin released calms her down and creates a positive state of mind.” Every year from August 1 to 7, Breastfeeding Awareness Week is celebrated to create awareness and help reduce the stigma associated with it. In alignment with this year’s theme, “Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!” doctors said providing working women separate spaces for breastfeeding will give them a sense of confidence and help focus on career.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The maternity leave period allows women to spend sufficient time with the baby, however, the mother suffers from a sense of detachment while returning to work, Dr Joshi explained. Hence, if they are able to access designated breastfeeding spaces to either feed or express milk during work hours, it will give them a sense of satisfaction, she said. Dr Usha BK, neonatologist and assistant professor at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute said, “Women feel embarrassed to breastfeed in public. In scenarios where either due to social stigma or lack of privacy women are unable to breastfeed, they should be able to access designated spaces to ensure the baby is fed every 2-3 hours.”