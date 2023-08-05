Home Cities Bengaluru

Breastfeeding helps mothers fight postpartum blues

The maternity leave period allows women to spend sufficient time with the baby, however, the mother suffers from a sense of detachment while returning to work, Dr Joshi explained.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

breastfeeding

Image for representational purpose only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Post delivery, a new mother suffers from multiple issues, including those of mental health. Doctors say breastfeeding reduces chances of postpartum blues as it promotes a sense of emotional closeness with the baby, as the hormone oxytocin is released during the process. 

Dr Ravneet Joshi, lactation specialist (International Board Certified Lactation Consultant) at Manipal Hospital said, “Mothers end up going through a turmoil of emotions pre and post pregnancy, and breastfeeding actually helps reduce anxiety. Women’s sense of closeness increases while feeding the baby, and oxytocin released calms her down and creates a positive state of mind.”

Every year from August 1 to 7, Breastfeeding Awareness Week is celebrated to create awareness and help reduce the stigma associated with it. In alignment with this year’s theme, “Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!” doctors said providing working women separate spaces for breastfeeding will give them a sense of confidence and help focus on career.

The maternity leave period allows women to spend sufficient time with the baby, however, the mother suffers from a sense of detachment while returning to work, Dr Joshi explained. Hence, if they are able to access designated breastfeeding spaces to either feed or express milk during work hours, it will give them a sense of satisfaction, she said. 

Dr Usha BK, neonatologist and assistant professor at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute said, “Women feel embarrassed to breastfeed in public. In scenarios where either due to social stigma or lack of privacy women are unable to breastfeed, they should be able to access designated spaces to ensure the baby is fed every 2-3 hours.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breastfeeding postpartum Emotional closeness Oxytocin
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp