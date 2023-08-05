Four Whitefield CEN policemen suspended in Kerala extortion case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four policemen attached to the Whitefield CEN police station were suspended by City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday. After they were detained by the Kerala police in an extortion case, a senior police officer conducted an inquiry, which proved their wrongdoings.

The suspended are Inspector Shivaprakash, Head Constables Vijay Kumar and Shivani and Constable Sandesh. The four were detained by the Kalamassery police of the Kochi City Commissionerate on Wednesday. The Kalamassery police had registered an extortion case against the four. An advocate representing an accused in a cyber fraud case had filed the complaint against the four policemen for demanding Rs 3 lakh.

The Whitefield CEN police had registered a case (crime number 747/2023) in June following a complaint from Chandaka Srikanth, a techie. The complainant had lost Rs 26 lakh in a job fraud case. During the investigation, it was found that Rs 10,000 was transferred to the account of one Issac from Madikeri. Issac gave the police the names of three more suspects. The police interrogated the three and got to know about another person, Naushad from Malappuram in Kerala.

The four policemen went to Kerala on July 31 in search of Naushad, and picked him up the next day at Vengara. Naushad revealed the names of two more accused Nikhil and Akhil from Ernakulam. The CEN police informed the jurisdictional Palluruthy police that they were picking up Naushad, Nikhil and Akhil. On Wednesday, the Kalamassery police called the four Whitefield CEN police to appear for questioning following an extortion complaint against them. Akhil’s advocate had filed the complaint.

BENGALURU: The four policemen attached to the Whitefield CEN police station were suspended by City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday. After they were detained by the Kerala police in an extortion case, a senior police officer conducted an inquiry, which proved their wrongdoings. The suspended are Inspector Shivaprakash, Head Constables Vijay Kumar and Shivani and Constable Sandesh. The four were detained by the Kalamassery police of the Kochi City Commissionerate on Wednesday. The Kalamassery police had registered an extortion case against the four. An advocate representing an accused in a cyber fraud case had filed the complaint against the four policemen for demanding Rs 3 lakh. The Whitefield CEN police had registered a case (crime number 747/2023) in June following a complaint from Chandaka Srikanth, a techie. The complainant had lost Rs 26 lakh in a job fraud case. During the investigation, it was found that Rs 10,000 was transferred to the account of one Issac from Madikeri. Issac gave the police the names of three more suspects. The police interrogated the three and got to know about another person, Naushad from Malappuram in Kerala.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The four policemen went to Kerala on July 31 in search of Naushad, and picked him up the next day at Vengara. Naushad revealed the names of two more accused Nikhil and Akhil from Ernakulam. The CEN police informed the jurisdictional Palluruthy police that they were picking up Naushad, Nikhil and Akhil. On Wednesday, the Kalamassery police called the four Whitefield CEN police to appear for questioning following an extortion complaint against them. Akhil’s advocate had filed the complaint.