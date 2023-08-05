Home Cities Bengaluru

Four Whitefield CEN policemen suspended in Kerala extortion case

The four policemen went to Kerala on July 31 in search of Naushad, and picked him up the next day at Vengara.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Express Illustrations)

(Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The four policemen attached to the Whitefield CEN police station were suspended by City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday. After they were detained by the Kerala police in an extortion case, a senior police officer conducted an inquiry, which proved their wrongdoings.

The suspended are Inspector Shivaprakash, Head Constables Vijay Kumar and Shivani and Constable Sandesh. The four were detained by the Kalamassery police of the Kochi City Commissionerate on Wednesday. The Kalamassery police had registered an extortion case against the four. An advocate representing an accused in a cyber fraud case had filed the complaint against the four policemen for demanding Rs 3 lakh.

The Whitefield CEN police had registered a case (crime number 747/2023) in June following a complaint from Chandaka Srikanth, a techie. The complainant had lost Rs 26 lakh in a job fraud case. During the investigation, it was found that Rs 10,000 was transferred to the account of one Issac from Madikeri. Issac gave the police the names of three more suspects. The police interrogated the three and got to know about another person, Naushad from Malappuram in Kerala.

The four policemen went to Kerala on July 31 in search of Naushad, and picked him up the next day at Vengara. Naushad revealed the names of two more accused Nikhil and Akhil from Ernakulam. The CEN police informed the jurisdictional Palluruthy police that they were picking up Naushad, Nikhil and Akhil. On Wednesday, the Kalamassery police called the four Whitefield CEN police to appear for questioning following an extortion complaint against them. Akhil’s advocate had filed the complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police Whitefield CEN
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp